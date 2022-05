Connor Bain went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Triad to a 6-0 victory over Marion.

Austin Brown struck out 11 in seven innings of work to pick up the victory for Triad.

Triad (29-5) hosts O'Fallon on Saturday at 10 a.m. Marion (9-3) plays Collinsville at Fletcher Field on Saturday at noon.