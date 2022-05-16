Recap: Triad tops Alton

Triad toppled Alton 6-2 Monday at Alton.
Scott Bartow was tagged with the loss for Alton.
Triad (27-5) plays at Jerseyville on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Alton (7-20) hosts Jerseyville on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
