Recap: Troy Buchanan topples SLUH

Troy Buchanan toppled visiting SLUH 5-2 Saturday.

Michael Baudendistel was charged with the loss for SLUH.

Troy Buchanan (12-21) will host Francis Howell North on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. SLUH (17-13) plays Timberland at BMAC on Monday at 4 p.m.

