Recap: Union squeaks by West County (Leadwood) StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Apr 1, 2023 Union downed West County (Leadwood) 4-2 Saturday at Potosi.Will Mentz was the winning pitcher for Union.Union (4-2) visits St. Mary's on Tuesday, April 11 at 5 p.m. Tags Will Mentz 04-01-2023 Softball Baseball