Donte Harris went 1-for-1 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead University City to a 15-2 victory over Hazelwood Central.

Larryn Porter struck out 11 in five innings of work to pick up the win for University City.

University City (1-3) goes on the road to play Fox on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Hazelwood Central (0-1) hosts McCluer on Thursday at 4 p.m.