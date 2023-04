Jeff Chitwood went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Valley Park to a 16-0 victory over Crossroads College Prep.

Blake Whitney was the winning pitcher for Valley Park.

Valley Park (10-1) plays at Jefferson on Thursday at 4 p.m. Crossroads College Prep (0-6) goes on the road to play Bayless on Monday at 4 p.m.