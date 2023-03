Jeff Chitwood went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Valley Park to a 11-4 victory over Crystal City.

Rose was the winning pitcher for Valley Park. Crystal City hurler Evan Wolfe was tagged with the loss.

Valley Park (1-1) will host Gateway Science Academy on Thursday at 4 p.m. Crystal City (1-4) plays at home against West County (Leadwood) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.