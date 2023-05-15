Recap: Valmeyer pounds Maryville Christian StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chase Snyder went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored to lead Valmeyer to a 16-2 victory over Maryville Christian.Maryville Christian ends its season with a 0-8 record. 0 Comments Tags Chase Snyder Jacob Brown Jake Coats Ripken Voelker 05-15-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular De Smet shakes off early deficit, beats Seckman to get back on winning track CREVE COEUR — Sophomore Landon Edmonds may stand just 5-foot-9 from the top of his ballcap to the bottom of his spikes, but the right fielder … Edwardsville's Funkhouser delivers a walk-off winner over Belleville East The Tigers won a pitchers duel and claimed at least a share of the Southwestern Conference title. Baseball spotlight: Howell Central's Harris enjoys rewarding senior season after long recovery from injury Left-handed pitcher Lane Harris has signed with the University of Charleston in West Virginia. Dunahue thankful for lifetime of memories as Francis Howell North baseball coach Francis Howell North is scheduled to host "Coach Dunahue Appreciation Day" on Saturday during a home doubleheader against Holt. Feldt keys CBC's offensive attack in home win over Oakville TOWN AND COUNTRY — His biceps may hurt later on tonight, but at the moment, Andrew Feldt didn't feel a thing.