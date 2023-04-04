Recap: Valmeyer squeaks by Steeleville StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Apr 4, 2023 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Valmeyer slipped past visiting Steeleville 5-4 Tuesday.Valmeyer (3-5) visits Waterloo on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Steeleville (0-2) travels to Dupo on Thursday, April 13 at 4:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags Jake Coats 04-04-2023 Tourism STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Baseball spotlight: Father McGivney hopes Midsouth Showdown title is kickoff to a memorable season The Griffins knocked off CBC and Edwardsville in successive games to win the tournament championship in Tennessee. Vianney holds off Lindbergh to earn repeat tournament title SAPPINGTON — Vianney sophomores Trey Jozwiakowski, Nick Steurer and Jayden Furgason answered the call when the moment was there for them to step up. Recap: Father McGivney squeaks by Edwardsville Father McGivney downed Edwardsville 6-4 Saturday at USA Stadium Complex. Baseball season preview spotlight: Timberland's Hachman ready to fire after battling past injuries WENTZVILLE — The ball is just a blur when Adam Hachman releases it. Recap: John Burroughs tops Ladue John Burroughs topped Ladue 5-0 Thursday at Ladue.