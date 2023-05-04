Recap: Valmeyer topples Lebanon, Illinois StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com May 4, 2023 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Valmeyer beat visiting Lebanon, Illinois 5-2 Thursday. Jake Coats picked up the win for Valmeyer.Valmeyer (8-15) hosts Chester on Monday at 4:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags Jake Coats 05-04-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Zumwalt West goes retro in victory over Francis Howell in GAC South showdown WELDON SPRING — Eric Gough dug through a storage unit after his players came to him wanting something different. Barker's complete game, big defensive plays lift O'Fallon to SWC sweep of Belleville East BELLEVILLE — O’Fallon senior Connor Patton never takes his bat to center field. Valley Park overwhelms Hancock to notch second successive SCAA title VALLEY PARK — It wasn't the ideal start to senior night as Isaiah Rose sprinted to back up third base. Clark twirls gem to lift Fort Zumwalt West over Francis Howell for share of GAC South title O'FALLON, Mo. — Carson Clark was in a zone on the mound after an early hiccup Wednesday afternoon. Father McGivney not feeling any pressure as it improves to 29-0 GLEN CARBON — It would be hard for anyone on Father McGivney's baseball roster to ignore.