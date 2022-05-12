 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Valmeyer tops Marissa

Valmeyer beat Marissa 5-2 Thursday at Marissa.

Landon Roy picked up the win for Valmeyer.

Valmeyer (5-18) hosts Gibault on Saturday at 10 a.m. Marissa (10-7) travels to New Athens on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

