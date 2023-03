Colin Mueth went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored to lead Vianney to a 13-9 victory over Francis Howell Central.

Vianney hurler Charlie Spoonhour was the winning pitcher. Wyatt Miller of Francis Howell Central went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Benjamin Henthorn was the losing pitcher for Francis Howell Central.

Vianney (8-0) goes on the road to play Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Francis Howell Central (2-4) hosts Lindbergh on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.