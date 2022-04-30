 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Vianney beats Lutheran South

Vianney topped visiting Lutheran South 6-3 Saturday.

Jack Bussen was the losing pitcher for Lutheran South.

Vianney (12-14) will host Lutheran South at 3 p.m today. Lutheran South (14-7) visits Vianney at 3 p.m today.

