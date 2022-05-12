 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Vianney downs Chaminade

Vianney defeated Chaminade 6-4 Thursday at Chaminade.

Chris Pelligreen suffered the loss for Chaminade.

Vianney (18-15) goes on the road to play Lindbergh on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Chaminade (14-15) plays at Pacific on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

