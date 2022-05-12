Recap: Vianney downs Chaminade

Vianney defeated Chaminade 6-4 Thursday at Chaminade.
Chris Pelligreen suffered the loss for Chaminade.
Vianney (18-15) goes on the road to play Lindbergh on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Chaminade (14-15) plays at Pacific on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Vianney defeated Chaminade 6-4 Thursday at Chaminade.
Chris Pelligreen suffered the loss for Chaminade.
Vianney (18-15) goes on the road to play Lindbergh on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Chaminade (14-15) plays at Pacific on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
PACIFIC — Ethan Simpson took a fastball right in the back.
VALLEY PARK — Isaiah Rose wasn't sure how he wanted to pitch when he first donned the Valley Park uniform as a freshman.
Crawford Hall nearly slipped off the mound in the first inning during warmups.
FREEBURG, Ill. — Senior Logan Mueller gave Columbia a lead it could finally protect Saturday.
MHSBCA Rankings
BELLEVILLE — Micah Georgian was going to run through any brick wall or stop sign that a coach may have placed in front of him after his hard s…
Jason Motte, a nine-year major leaguer who recorded the final out for the Cardinals in their Game 7 win over Texas in the 2011 World Series, now is coaching the Christian Brothers High School baseball team from Memphis, Tennessee.
Triad beat visiting Highland 5-1 Wednesday.
Mehlville trailed by three after six innings but rallied for an 4-3 win over Seckman Wednesday at Seckman.
BELLEVILLE — The statistical advantages of having Kannon Walker and Micah Georgian in Belleville East’s lineup are obvious.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.