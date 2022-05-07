 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Vianney topples Parkway South

Vianney topped visiting Parkway South 8-5 Saturday.

Parkway South hurler Adam Smith was tagged with the loss.

Vianney (15-15) will host Parkway South at 2:30 p.m today. Parkway South (13-14) goes on the road to play Vianney at 2:30 p.m today.

