Sam Wortham went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, two extra base hits and three runs scored to lead Warrenton to a 18-15 victory over St. Charles.

Warrenton hurler Kannon Hibbs was the winning pitcher. Key offensive players for St. Charles were Mason Hickerson (3-for-3, two RBIs, two extra base hits, one run scored), Maddox Meier (4-for-5, two RBIs, one extra base hit, three runs scored) and Toby Goodwin (4-for-5, one RBI, one extra base hit, two runs scored). Nate Moseley was the losing pitcher for St. Charles.

Warrenton (5-7) plays at home against St. Charles on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. St. Charles (2-8) goes on the road to play Warrenton on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.