Warrenton toppled St. Charles 18-15 in zero innings Tuesday at Blanchette Park.
St. Charles got big offensive contributions from Mason Hickerson (3-for-3, two RBIs, two extra base hits, one run scored), Maddox Meier (4-for-5, two RBIs, one extra base hit, three runs scored) and Toby Goodwin (4-for-5, one RBI, one extra base hit, two runs scored). St. Charles hurler Nate Moseley was the losing pitcher.
Warrenton (5-7) hosts St. Charles on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.