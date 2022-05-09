 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Washington routs Sullivan

Washington triumphed over Sullivan 15-3 Monday at Sullivan.

Trentmann picked up the win for Washington.

Washington (13-15) hosts St. Clair on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Sullivan (7-10) plays at home against Hermann on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

