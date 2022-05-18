 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Washington squeaks by Camdenton

  • 0

Washington downed Camdenton 4-2 Wednesday at Legion Field (Jefferson City).

Washington hurler Ian Junkin was the winning pitcher.

Washington (16-16) travels to Helias on Friday at 5 p.m. Camdenton closes out the season with a record of 1-1.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet some of the spring's top stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News