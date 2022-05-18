Recap: Washington squeaks by Camdenton

Washington downed Camdenton 4-2 Wednesday at Legion Field (Jefferson City).
Washington hurler Ian Junkin was the winning pitcher.
Washington (16-16) travels to Helias on Friday at 5 p.m. Camdenton closes out the season with a record of 1-1.
Washington downed Camdenton 4-2 Wednesday at Legion Field (Jefferson City).
Washington hurler Ian Junkin was the winning pitcher.
Washington (16-16) travels to Helias on Friday at 5 p.m. Camdenton closes out the season with a record of 1-1.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
AFFTON — Tony Knight knew after the first inning he was going to finish the game on the mound.
WILDWOOD — Marquette senior outfielder Josh Syfert came close to hitting his second home run of the season in the opening inning of Monday's C…
CHESTERFIELD — Visibly, Elijah Kjellberg appeared unfazed by the situation.
St. Charles West freshman pitcher Brenan Goering did a little bit of everything on Monday as the Warriors edged Orchard Farm 7-5 in a Class 4 …
BREESE — Tyler Robertson didn't know how many pitches he had unleashed Wednesday.
Wyatt Brown wanted the ball in Wednesday's Class 4 District 3 championship game against Herculaneum.
EDWARDSVILLE — As has often been the case this season, Edwardsville senior Spencer Stearns was in the middle of the action Friday.
MHSBCA Rankings
VALLEY PARK — Isaiah Rose wasn't sure how he wanted to pitch when he first donned the Valley Park uniform as a freshman.
PACIFIC — Ethan Simpson took a fastball right in the back.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.