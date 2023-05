Gavin Matchell went 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs and one run scored to lead Washington to a 11-1 victory over Sullivan.

Matchell was credited with the win for Washington.

Washington (22-8) visits St. Clair on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Sullivan (14-7) goes on the road to play De Soto on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.