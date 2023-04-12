Jacob Weidle went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Washington to a 13-4 victory over Fort Zumwalt North.

Washington hurler Ian Junkin was credited with the win. Cameron Huddleston of Fort Zumwalt North went 2-for-2 with an RBI and one run scored. Fort Zumwalt North hurler Trent Buda-May was the losing pitcher.

Washington (10-5) hosts Parkway South on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (5-9) plays at home against Francis Howell North on Friday at 4:15 p.m.