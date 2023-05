Evan Davis went 4-for-4 with an RBI, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Waterloo to a 11-1 victory over Carterville.

AJ Sensel was the winning pitcher for Waterloo.

Waterloo (18-6) hosts Mascoutah on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Carterville (0-1) will play Mascoutah at Bushnell on Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m.