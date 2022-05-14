 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Waterloo triumphs over Valmeyer

  •

Waterloo trounced visiting Valmeyer 13-3 Saturday.

Ethan Rowe-Brown suffered the loss for Valmeyer.

Waterloo (15-12) plays at Highland on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Valmeyer (5-20) will host Metro-East Lutheran on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

