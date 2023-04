William Zareh went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and one extra base hit to lead Webster Groves to a 11-1 victory over Lutheran St. Charles.

Webster Groves hurler Henry Biffar earned the victory after holding Lutheran St. Charles to just two hits and one run in five innings. David Maclachlin was the losing pitcher for Lutheran St. Charles.

Webster Groves (5-2) travels to Lindbergh on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (1-6) goes on the road to play St. Mary's on Thursday, April 13 at 4:30 p.m.