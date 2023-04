Hayden Hoerchler went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Wesclin to a 16-1 victory over Carlyle.

Seth Woodall picked up the win for Wesclin. Dakota Rakers was tagged with the loss for Carlyle.

Wesclin (6-2) plays at Sparta on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Carlyle (3-5) plays at home against South Central on Friday at 4:30 p.m.