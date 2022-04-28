 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Wesclin routs Carlyle

  • 0

Wesclin pounded visiting Carlyle 11-1 Thursday.

Ian Henderson was the winning pitcher for Wesclin.

Wesclin (13-6) hosts Okawville on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Carlyle (4-13) plays at home against Wood River on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News