Recap: Westminster edges Lutheran South

StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com

May 17, 2023

Westminster slipped past visiting Lutheran South 3-2 Wednesday. Lutheran South hurler Dillon Slinkard was charged with the loss.Lutheran South ends its season with a 12-18 record.

Tags
Dillon Slinkard
05-17-2023

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alton Marquette turns tables on Althoff by winning 2A playoff opener

ALTON — Sophomore starter Andrew Zacha took a final exam Monday and believed he earned a good grade.

Yarberry's gem twirls Timberland past Francis Howell Central in district opener

The Wolves got a complete-game shutout from St. Louis University signee to win a nailbiter.

Liberty's Jung throws Liberty past Troy to reach district semifinals

TROY, Mo. — Alexander Jung and his defense held a tight lid on a potent Troy Buchanan offense inning and after inning.

Baseball spotlight: Howell Central's Harris enjoys rewarding senior season after long recovery from injury

Left-handed pitcher Lane Harris has signed with the University of Charleston in West Virginia.

Valmeyer cruises past Maryville Christian and into Class 1A regional semifinals

VALMEYER — It's something that every baseball player dreams of when they pick up a bat.