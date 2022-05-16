 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Windsor (Imperial) squeaks by Sikeston

Windsor (Imperial) downed visiting Sikeston 4-3 Monday.

Greg West picked up the win for Windsor (Imperial). He gave up just two earned runs on five hits in five innings of work.

Sikeston finishes the season at 0-7.

