Recap: Windsor (Imperial) tops St. Pius X

Jake Weiler went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Windsor (Imperial) to a 14-10 victory over St. Pius X.

Weiler picked up the win for Windsor (Imperial). Key offensive contributors for St. Pius X included Michael Argana (2-for-3, two RBIs, one extra base hit, two runs scored) and Colin Brown (3-for-4, two RBIs, one extra base hit, one run scored). St. Pius X hurler Andrew Merseal was charged with the loss.

Windsor (Imperial) (13-9) goes on the road to play De Soto on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. St. Pius X (10-6) hosts Ste. Genevieve on Friday at 4 p.m.