Reeder takes over as head baseball coach at Liberty

Mark Reeder was prepared to take some time away from the diamond.

After 15 seasons as a baseball coach at Parkway North — the last six as head coach and previous nine as an assistant — Reeder stepped down and began to plan his time outside of the dugout.

"I was going to take some family time," said Reeder, a 2003 Parkway North graduate.

Reeder's plans changed, however, when he found out Liberty needed a new head coach.

Not long after leaving North, Reeder has been approved to take over as the leader of Liberty's program. He is scheduled to be introduced to the team Monday night.

"It was a tough decision to leave North," Reeder said. "Family takes precedent over everything and this just was a perfect fit for me and my family. It was a 100 percent family decision and it couldn't have worked out better."

Reeder coached Parkway North to 80 victories in five seasons.

That included a Class 5 District 5 title and trip to the quarterfinal round in 2017 before losing to eventual Class 5 runner-up Fort Zumwalt West.