Reidelberger triggers big inning to lift Fort Zumwalt South over Fort Zumwalt East

Explained Reidelberger, "I'm a hitter — not a runner."

South coach Bill Frieidel also enjoyed the faux pas.

"That's why we always pinch run for him," Friedel said.

Reidelberger's skills are no laughing matter. He went 2-for-2 and reached base in all four trips to the plate. Defensively, he helped guide freshman pitcher Carter Cox to one of his best outings of the year.

Cox allowed four of the first five hitters to reach safely before bearing down to surrender just one hit the rest of his stint. He exited the game with two outs in the sixth to a standing ovation from his teammates.

"Carter is stud," Reidelberger said. "He settled in and got it done."

Cox allowed three hits and two runs over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five in improving to 4-2.

"It just took me a while to settle in," Cox said.

South battered around East ace Austin Young, who came into the game with a 6-2 record and an 0.40 ERA. The 6-foot-6 righty never got into a groove but also didn't receive much defensive support. The Lions (22-7) committed two costly errors in the game-changing four-run explosion.