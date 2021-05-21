Reidelberger triggers big inning to lift Fort Zumwalt South over Fort Zumwalt East

ST. PETERS — Logan Reidelberger was set to enjoy his moment in the sun Friday.
The senior catcher drilled a wicked line drive to right field to kick start Fort Zumwalt South to an 8-2 win over Fort Zumwalt East in the Class 5 District 4 baseball championship at East.
Reidelberger broke a 2-2 tie with his third-inning hit, which sailed over the outfielder for a certain double.
But Reidelberger, who admitted baserunning is not his forte, tripped over first base and tumbled head over heels onto the grass.
He quickly got up and scampered back to first as his teammates in the nearby dugout howled with delight.
"Best part of the day — so funny," South senior shortstop Jacob Steele said.
The game-winning drive sent the Bulldogs on to their 10th successive victory.
South (22-9) captured its first district crown since 2014 and will face either MICDS or Parkway Central in a Class 5 quarterfinal May 29.
Reidelberger's gaffe added some comic relief to a tense situation. It seemed to loosen up the Bulldogs, who tallied eight unanswered runs after falling behind 2-0 in the opening frame.
"That's classic Logan," Steele said. "Being the man of the hour, but he also has a funny side to him."
Explained Reidelberger, "I'm a hitter — not a runner."
South coach Bill Frieidel also enjoyed the faux pas.
"That's why we always pinch run for him," Friedel said.
Reidelberger's skills are no laughing matter. He went 2-for-2 and reached base in all four trips to the plate. Defensively, he helped guide freshman pitcher Carter Cox to one of his best outings of the year.
Cox allowed four of the first five hitters to reach safely before bearing down to surrender just one hit the rest of his stint. He exited the game with two outs in the sixth to a standing ovation from his teammates.
"Carter is stud," Reidelberger said. "He settled in and got it done."
Cox allowed three hits and two runs over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five in improving to 4-2.
"It just took me a while to settle in," Cox said.
South battered around East ace Austin Young, who came into the game with a 6-2 record and an 0.40 ERA. The 6-foot-6 righty never got into a groove but also didn't receive much defensive support. The Lions (22-7) committed two costly errors in the game-changing four-run explosion.
"I definitely didn't have my best stuff," Young said. "I lost my control early and never really found it until the end."
South, which won the Class 4 state title in 2009, used Reidelberger's hit and an error to push its lead to 6-2. Senior Andrew Castelli followed with a two-run hit to close out the outburst.
Peyton Blair reached base three times for the winners, who have outscored their opponents 106-19 during the 10-game run.
The Bulldogs dropped three in a row midway through the season, including 13-5 and 14-9 losses to Liberty and Timberland. They have been on fire since that rough patch.
"I have full confidence in this team," said Reidelberger, who pushed his average to .447. "Mentally, physically, energy wise, this has been the best team I've been a part of in my four years here. And we plan on making it to state."
East, which set a school record for most wins in a season, bolted to a 2-0 lead on a run-scoring double by freshman Eric Williams in the top of the first. Cox walked the next better before finding a groove.
South rallied by scoring at least one run in each of the first four innings.
"There were some tough luck games earlier in the year," Friedel said. "Now, I think we've got it going in the right direction."