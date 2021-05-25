Rico strikes out 15, drives in three as St. Charles West wins Class 4 sectional

With one out, Rico lined a double to clear the bases off losing pitcher Chrisjen Riekeberg, who pitched four innings for Macon (16-4).

"That was monumental," Allen said. "For him to get that double and get two runs home in the first makes it that much easier for him. Having a 2-0 lead going into the second inning puts pressure on them. It put us in a good position."

Rico retired the first 10 batters he faced, striking out eight and not allowing a ball out of the infield.

Macon hitters could not catch up with Rico's fastball. Rico generously mixed in a sweeping curveball and a hard slider to stymie the Tigers.

"You really couldn't ask for much more," Gramling said. "We have good chemistry. We go together well. That was the best game he's pitched all year. His fastball was really good. He did what we expected him to do."

When he reached back for something else to put something extra on his fastball, Rico let out a guttural shriek.

"It sounds cool and I think it lets you throw a littler harder," Rico said with a grin. "Maybe a mile or two. Who knows?"