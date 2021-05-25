Rico strikes out 15, drives in three as St. Charles West wins Class 4 sectional

ST. CHARLES — Ray Rico was a one-man band Tuesday for the St. Charles West baseball team.
Rico, a 5-foot-8 senior, starred as the starting pitcher and cleanup hitter and led West to a 4-1 victory against Macon in a Class 4 sectional.
He threw a complete game four-hitter with 15 strikeouts and did not walk a batter as West (18-5) advanced to the state quarterfinal round for the first time since 2004.
"This is definitely the biggest game I've ever pitched," Rico said. "It felt really good. That was fun."
West advanced to play Thursday in the quarterfinals at Blair Oaks (26-5), which won its sectional Tuesday by a 6-0 score against Boonville.
At the plate, Rico showed he's a complete player. He smacked two doubles and drove in three of West's four runs.
"Ray was on his stuff," first-year St. Charles West coach Nuru Allen said. "I mean, he single-handedly won the game for us."
St. Charles West, fresh off its first district championship since 2015, scored two runs in the first inning.
Senior leadoff hitter Hunter Suess and senior catcher Cole Gramling both walked to start the game.
"I'd say that walk was really important. As the leadoff hitter, my job is to get on base," Suess said. "The first two of us walk and that set off the game great for us."
With one out, Rico lined a double to clear the bases off losing pitcher Chrisjen Riekeberg, who pitched four innings for Macon (16-4).
"That was monumental," Allen said. "For him to get that double and get two runs home in the first makes it that much easier for him. Having a 2-0 lead going into the second inning puts pressure on them. It put us in a good position."
Rico retired the first 10 batters he faced, striking out eight and not allowing a ball out of the infield.
Macon hitters could not catch up with Rico's fastball. Rico generously mixed in a sweeping curveball and a hard slider to stymie the Tigers.
"You really couldn't ask for much more," Gramling said. "We have good chemistry. We go together well. That was the best game he's pitched all year. His fastball was really good. He did what we expected him to do."
When he reached back for something else to put something extra on his fastball, Rico let out a guttural shriek.
"It sounds cool and I think it lets you throw a littler harder," Rico said with a grin. "Maybe a mile or two. Who knows?"
Macon senior Blake Murr broke up the perfect game with a one-out single in the fourth. Senior Jacob Nelson then singled before Rico pitched out the jam with a strikeout, fly to shallow center and a called strikeout.
The Tigers scored their lone run in the fifth. Sophomore Gage Lewis led off with a single and scored on a triple down the third-base line by senior designated hitter Preston Stewart.
"That's baseball," Rico said. "It happens. I stayed confident. I wasn't worried. I knew we would come back and score some more."
Macon coach Kyle Robuck noted his club could not sustain anything.
"Our guys competed hard, but we obviously didn't have our best stuff," Robuck said. "It was frustrating with our approach at the plate. Give them credit. It was a good competitive game. We just fell a little short."
The Warriors struck back in their half of the fifth inning.
Jakeb Swallow, who was in right field, relieved to start the fifth inning for Macon. Suess greeted him with a double down the third-base line.
"I went up there wanting to crush it," Suess said. "My approach didn't change at all with the new pitcher."
With one out, West senior Grant Middendorf drew a walk.
Rico came up and hit a double that Macon center fielder Myken Linear could not track down.
Courtesy runner William Mettlach scored the final run when sophomore Kyle Quinn grounded to first.
The Tigers did not dent Rico. He retired the last eight Tigers he faced.
Rico ended the game when he froze Stewart on a called third strike.
"That felt good. I didn't know it would be that kind of day. I started my bullpen and it wasn't too good," Rico said. "But bad bullpens can lead to good games. They were behind my fastball pretty much the whole time. I was trying to stay ahead with the fastball and then mix in the breaking balls."