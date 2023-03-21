Indiana State signee was a first-team All-Metro selection last season and was an integral part of Edwardsville's Class 4A state championship team. The 6-foot-3 power hitter was second on the team in most offensive categories to 2022 All-Metro player of the year Spencer Stearns. He posted a .433 batting average with a .615 slugging percentage. He collected 32 RBI with 10 doubles and three home runs. Returns to a team that is poised to make another deep run in the postseason and add to the Tigers' storied program history.