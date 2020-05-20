Rodgers tapped to be new Troy coach

TROY, Mo. — Justin Rodgers is no stranger to the baseball coaching ranks.

And after a two-year hiatus from those ranks, the former Winfield High coach is rejoining that fraternity once again after he was named the new Troy Buchanan baseball coach on Friday.

"I'm super excited," Rodgers said. "It's a chance to be in Troy and to build on that relationship. I'm excited about what we've been doing and what we should have the opportunity moving forward - just super excited for the opportunity here."

Rodgers' hiring was approved by the Troy Buchanan administration on Tuesday. He will succeed Andrew Elmendorf, who was promoted to the assistant principal position at the high school.

"(Rodgers) has come in and established a great relationship with our administration, the kids, the athletes, the coaches and has just exemplified what we've been looking for in a new head coach," Troy athletics director Jason Smith said.

Rodgers served as an assistant coach for Grandview for three seasons before accepting the top coaching position at Winfield prior to the 2013-14 season. Rodgers totaled 69 wins in the five seasons and won two district titles before accepting a teaching position at Troy before the 2018-19 season.