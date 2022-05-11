Rose helps sling Valley Park past Bayless to complete unbeaten South Central run

VALLEY PARK — Isaiah Rose wasn't sure how he wanted to pitch when he first donned the Valley Park uniform as a freshman.

Now a junior, there were times Rose used his tall, lean frame to come all the way over the top. Other times he'd try a different arm slot that was more three quarters of the way.

But last year, Rose threw caution to the wind and dropped all the way to a pure sidearm throw.

"I just decided to drop it down to sidearm and I got more sink and run and it's helped a lot," Rose said. "So I just stuck with it."

That sidearm action has been pivotal to his success this year and it was the same case Wednesday as Valley Park knocked off Bayless 11-1 in a South Central Conference baseball game at Valley Park High School.

"It felt good to beat a conference rival and go 9-0 in the conference," Valley Park freshman Gavin Hubbard said. "We wanted to make that statement. I felt like some teams took us lightly last year and we really wanted to give our crowd a good game."

Valley Park (15-4 overall, 9-0 conference) has won the last 18 meetings against Bayless and has run its winning streak to eight games this season.

It's the sixth time since 2015 that the Hawks have notched at least 15 victories in a season.

After going 1-3 last year on the mound, the decision to shift purely to a sidearm throw has paid off in a big way for Rose.

The 6-foot-5 right-hander picked up his team-leading sixth win of the year, going four innings, giving up one run on two hits and striking out seven without surrendering a walk.

"It took about a year to get used to it, it's fine now," Rose said. "That over-the-top motion seems weird to me now. Last year, I was back and forth, but I decided to stick with it because if I was in between I wouldn't do as well."

Pairing with Rose on the mound was Hubbard. The freshman threw two shutout innings, giving up one hit and striking out two in the final tune-up game before the district playoffs start on Saturday.

"We just wanted to get them (both) work," Valley Park coach Mike Menley said. "We're going throw them in the district tournament, so we wanted to get them a good tuneup and get them ready."

Offensively, the Hawks made the most of 11 walks handed out by Bayless (13-8, 4-5).

Freshman Clark Menley paced the office with three RBI, going 2-for-3 at the plate. Hubbard and freshman Landon Adams each collected two RBI for the Hawks.

With the playoffs starting Saturday for Bayless against Affton, the Bronchos were also in tuneup mode as it went deep into its pitching staff.

"We're playing for Saturday," Bayless coach Elliott Sterett said. "This was just a tuneup for the playoffs. We wanted to see how our guys would do against a quality team like Valley Park on Saturday."

