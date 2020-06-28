Sandlot Series gives area Illinois baseball players a chance to play

Eight area baseball teams from Illinois get the chance Monday and Tuesday to take the field after their seasons were wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gateway Grizzlies are hosting two exhibition games each day at GCS Ballpark dubbed as the “Sandlot Series.”

Players will be representing their high schools teams but are not officially affiliated with their schools.

High school coaches are not involved, but many said they plan to be in attendance as spectators.

"I'm thrilled and I'll be there to watch the games," Freeburg coach Drew Gericke said. "I'm glad they can take the field one more time together with the rest of their seniors and juniors. I can't wait to watch them play."

GCS Ballpark will be limited to 20 percent capacity to follow the state's COVID-19 protocols for social distancing.

The series is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. Monday with Belleville West playing Gibault, followed by Edwardsville squaring off against Granite City at 7:35 p.m.

On Tuesday, Highland is scheduled to play Mascoutah at 4:30 p.m. with Belleville East taking on Freeburg in the finale at 7:35 p.m.