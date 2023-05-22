IMPERIAL — The three fingers held up by the Festus baseball team in its postgame photo said it all to signify the third successive district championship the Tigers had just won.

“I've only been here for two, but it feels good,” sophomore left-hander Mason Schirmer said. “We got the two seed this year, which we didn't like very much. We knew coming into this thing there wasn't anyone beating us. We were confident from Day 1.”

Schirmer was a big reason why the Tigers were able to secure their third straight trip to the state playoffs by tossing six innings of scoreless, one-hit ball in an 8-0 triumph over Windsor in the Class 5 District 1 title game Monday afternoon at Windsor's Jack M. Cronin Memorial Stadium.

“Mason is a big-game pitcher,” Festus coach Jeff Montgomery said. “He's got such presence on the mound. He knows how to win. I had no doubt in my mind he was gonna go out and shove it and just really pitch a great ballgame. It didn't surprise me really at all.”

Schirmer has only been around for the last two, but senior third baseman Brayden Montgomery has been a part of the program not only for the last three seasons, but basically ever since he can remember as the son of the head coach.

“I've been around this program 15 years of my life, and I'm 18,” Brayden Montgomery said. “I've been coming to games since I was three, wearing the merchandise and it just means everything.”

Defending Class 5 state runner-up Festus (24-8) — the No. 4 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings — advanced to Saturday's quarterfinals, where the Tigers will host Clayton (14-16) with a return appearance in the state final four on the line.

“These kids put their foot on the gas and they just compete so hard. They just have such a desire to want to win and have success,” Jeff Montgomery said. “We flipped the switch three years ago when the seniors were sophomores and we kind of played the 'us against them' and they bought it. We said, 'Why not us' and ever since it's just been winning 25 games a year and we're trying to get back to the final four. Saturday's gonna be a tough challenge. We're playing a really hungry team and hopefully we'll play good.”

On the flip side, fourth-seeded Windsor (16-15) — which upset No. 1 seed Hillsboro in the district semifinals — lost its second straight district final, with both coming against Festus.

“Hats off to Festus. They're a three-peat now. Just kind of tired of coming in second place to them. I'd like to right that ship. One of these days, hopefully we can get on the other side of things. I'd like to be smiling and cheering right now,” Owls coach Randy Green said. “The baseball gods weren't shining our way this time. Good for them. Hopefully, they can get some accolades for the county and let everybody know that there is good baseball here in Jefferson County.”

Schirmer (7-1) ran into a slight bump in the road in the top half of the first inning when the Owls put runners at first and second with one out on a hit and a walk. Cleanup hitter Ayden Kveton hit a bullet down the third-base line where Brayden Montgomery made a diving stop to his right, stepped on the bag and fired to first for the inning-ending 5-3 double play.

“I had a little bit of a struggle in the first inning, but Brayden made an amazing diving play at third to get that double play and get me out of the inning,” Schirmer said. “From there on, I was like, 'Alright, I've gotta get it going.'“

Montgomery then did it with his bat to get Festus on the board in the bottom of the second.

The Tigers got successive one-out, first-pitch base hits by Jackson Gross and Wyatt Huskey to bring in Montgomery, who smacked a 2-0 pitch from Windsor starter Austin Happel (2-5) into the left-center field gap for a two-run double.

“They went two off-speed pitches early and I took them both,” Montgomery said. “I knew I was gonna get a fastball and I barreled it up.”

Montgomery also had an RBI double in the Tigers' 2-0 win over the Owls on April 11.

“I'm really happy for him. He's a good ballplayer,” Jeff Montgomery said of his son. “He works really hard and is just hard-nosed. He's what our team is about. The whole team is like him. They just fight, they're tough and they'll do anything to win.”

Festus tacked on to its lead in the third on a one-out solo home run to left-center by Hayden Bates for his team-leading sixth long ball of the season.

“I knew it was gone when it left the bat,” said Bates, who was 3-for-3 with a walk. “He threw me a first-pitch fastball and then he kind of quick-pitched me and I barely had time to get my hands back. Then he threw me a change-up, and he hung it and I took it to left-center.”

After his early bump, Schirmer was dominant on the bump the rest of the way.

At one point, he retired 10 straight batters and faced just three over the minimum after the first inning on just two walks and a hit batter. He came out of the game after the sixth inning because he had tossed 92 pitches with a pitch count of 95.

“The whole game, I had some cushion and I knew I could give up a run, but it didn't happen,” Schirmer said. “We just battled the whole time.”

Nate Moore came on to hurl a 1-2-3 seventh inning on just 12 pitches to close out the win and he did so with the added cushion of a five-run Festus rally in the home half of the sixth.

The Tigers loaded the bases with one out and Cole Skaggs delivered a two-out, two-run single to make it 5-0. Brady Nolen followed with a two-run triple to the fence in right-center and Jeremiah Cunningham closed the scoring with an RBI single up the middle.

“It definitely got out of control there in the sixth inning. Being down 3-0 obviously isn't good when you've got a club pitching like they do, but I still didn't feel bad about it,” Green said. “I thought if we could piece a thing or two together … we had base runners on early in the game, but we just never seemed to get them across. But, I got to looking at things and we only had one hit in that ballgame. Schirmer pitched his tail off, so hats off to him.”

Class 5 District 1 championship: Festus 8, Windsor 0