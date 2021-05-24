Schranz brings his Florida heat back for Maplewood-Richmond Heights' playoff run

MAPLEWOOD — Cashen Schranz got to run up and down a beach and let the spray of the ocean kiss his face

The Maplewood-Richmond Heights senior got to watch the sunset on the ocean, but he missed his home.

Mostly, Schranz missed his Blue Devils baseball family.

"I really wanted to get back here and practice with them as soon as I could," Schranz said.

Schranz spent time in Florida to help family members during the early part of Maplewood-Richmond Heights' virtual school year.

But after losing his junior season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and spending time away, Schranz returned in time for the baseball season and helped Maplewood-Richmond Heights win its first district title since 2015.

"It felt great," Schranz said. "We brought one back to the school and we needed to. It was beyond time for us to bring home a title."

The Blue Devils (11-11) captured their fifth district title last week with a 15-0 victory over Trinity in the Class 3 District 5 title game.

Thanks to that victory, Maplewood-Richmond Heights (11-11) will play Elsberry (15-9) in a Class 3 sectional at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Clayton High School.