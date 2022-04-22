Seavey bears down to help Parkway West down cross-town rival Parkway Central

BALLWIN — Ben Seavey learned his lesson the hard way.

The Parkway West junior relief pitcher shook off catcher Tyler Lang in a game earlier this season.

Big mistake.

"The kid hit a three-run home run," Lang recalled.

Those days are gone as Seavey says he will never disagree with his battery mate again.

That harmony continued on Friday as Seavey was masterful in helping the Longhorns to a 4-1 win over rival Parkway Central in a Suburban Conference affair at Ballwin Athletic Association Ballpark.

Seavey looked more like Seaver. As in Tom.

"Mentally, I was prepared to come into this game," Seavey said. "Everything was working, I could use both fastball and slider (for strikes)."

Parkway West (13-4, 4-1 Suburban), No. 7 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, picked up its fourth win over its conference rival in the last five meetings.

"Tonight was a good win," Parkway West coach Andrew Jett said. "That's a good ball club over there. They've beaten some really good teams, so we knew we had to come out and play a good ball game. We pitched well, got some key hits when we needed them."

Seavey allowed just one hit in 3 1-3 innings in relief. He struck out three and kept the Colts off balance all night long.

After giving up 10 earned runs in his first two appearances which included a three-run home run after shaking off his catcher against CBC, Seavey has yet to give up an earned run in 9 2-3 innings of work with 14 strikeouts.

It pays to listen to your catcher.

"Ben struggled at the beginning of the year where it was cold and rainy, but since then he's had three or four games in a row where he's done a great job," Jett said.

Seavey ran into trouble in the seventh inning as a few errors brought the tying run to the plate. But he simply slammed the door with a strikeout.

"Two good teams and it came down to mistakes," Parkway Central coach Scott Davis said. "We struck out nine times and they put the bat on the ball. If we had done that earlier, things are different. But there is no defense to strikeouts."

West senior Luke Wright started the game and struck out six. He was pulled after 3 2-3 innings.

Lang provided the big blow in the third inning with his first career triple down the right-field line that drove in the game's first run. His 2-for-3 performance added to an impressive start to his junior campaign. Lang is hitting .489 in 47 at-bats.

"He's a great hitter who's done a great job for us," Jett said. "He has been that middle part of the lineup all year."

Cooper Walkoff and Joey Schweppe each drove in a run in a three-run third inning before Parkway Central's Jack O'Leary stemmed the bleeding.

Parkway Central is 13-5 overall and 3-2 in league play.

