Seckman blanks Fox in opening round of district playoffs

Trailing 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning, Fox had runners at second and third base with two outs and sophomore Sam Street coming to the plate. Street lasered a 1-0 fastball to the right-center field gap for what could have been a game-tying hit.

That's when Kitchen stole the game away.

"You can't really think," Kitchen said. "When you see the ball in the gap, you've got to go."

With the ball tailing away from him, Kitchen went parallel to the ground, sacrificing his body as he lunged for the ball.

"I wasn't sure at first," Kitchen said. "It looked a little far, but I started gaining ground on it by the time I laid out, I knew I had it."

Kitchen's highlight play in center field robbed Fox (13-10) of runs, and Seckman scored in the bottom half of the fourth on the way to the victory.

"That was a game-changing type play," Fox coach Neil Richardson said. "We get that down, Street runs a little bit and who knows what happens."

Congemo got his second win of the season against Fox, striking out six and scattering five hits over five shutout innings.

He allowed three runs over 12 innings and struck out 12 in his two wins over the Warriors.