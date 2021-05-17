Seckman blanks Fox in opening round of district playoffs

IMPERIAL — It was a race between Ty Kitchen and the ball Monday.
As soon as the ball exploded off the bat, the Seckman junior center fielder's legs were a blur of motion as he sprinted to the spot.
"I knew he was going to have a shot at it," Seckman pitcher Ryan Congemo said. "I thought it may get down, but Ty is really fast out there. I trusted him."
Kitchen rewarded his starting pitcher's faith with a highlight-reel play that preserved momentum and helped Seckman to a 7-0 win over Fox in the Class 6 District 1 baseball tournament's opening round at Seckman.
"What an unbelievable catch," Seckman coach Brad Hagedorn said. "You've got to tip your hat because that's a catch you won't see a whole lot in high school baseball."
Seckman (21-6) advanced to play Lindbergh (23-8) in a district semifinal game at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Vianney. Lindbergh beat Oakville 6-2 in another Class 6 District 1 opener.
The 21 wins are the most in a season for the Jaguars.
"Two good teams will go at it (Tuesday)," Hagedorn said. "If we take care of ourselves and just play a good solid game, we'll have a chance."
Seckman junior Mason Lawson went 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBI, while Kitchen went 1-for-1 with two walks and scored twice.
Trailing 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning, Fox had runners at second and third base with two outs and sophomore Sam Street coming to the plate. Street lasered a 1-0 fastball to the right-center field gap for what could have been a game-tying hit.
That's when Kitchen stole the game away.
"You can't really think," Kitchen said. "When you see the ball in the gap, you've got to go."
With the ball tailing away from him, Kitchen went parallel to the ground, sacrificing his body as he lunged for the ball.
"I wasn't sure at first," Kitchen said. "It looked a little far, but I started gaining ground on it by the time I laid out, I knew I had it."
Kitchen's highlight play in center field robbed Fox (13-10) of runs, and Seckman scored in the bottom half of the fourth on the way to the victory.
"That was a game-changing type play," Fox coach Neil Richardson said. "We get that down, Street runs a little bit and who knows what happens."
Congemo got his second win of the season against Fox, striking out six and scattering five hits over five shutout innings.
He allowed three runs over 12 innings and struck out 12 in his two wins over the Warriors.
"I think he's a pitcher who just paints (the corners)," Richardson said. "He's a pitcher who finds ways to miss barrels."