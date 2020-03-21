Several area teams included in preseason statewide baseball rankings

The Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association preseason statewide rankings were released earlier this week amidst the postponement of spring sports because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Defending Class 4 state champion Borgia is the only area team to receive a No. 1 preseason ranking.
The Knights are one of five area teams in the preseason Class 4 rankings, followed by No. 2 Westminster, No. 8 St. Dominic, No. 9 Lutheran South and No. 10 Lutheran St. Charles.
Westminster was the Class 4 runner-up to Borgia last season, St. Dominic reached the quarterfinals and Lutheran South was a sectional qualifier.
In Class 5, four area teams are in the preseason top 10 — No. 2 Marquette, No. 3 Vianney, No. 5 CBC and No. 9 Francis Howell.
Marquette was last season's Class 5 runner-up, Vianney advanced to the quarterfinals and CBC lost in the sectional round.
Also, Hermann received a No. 9 ranking in Class 3. Hermann reached a district final last season, falling to Montgomery County, which got a No. 4 postseason nod.
Other preseason No. 1 selections are: Class 5, Willard; Class 3, Fatima; Class 2, Skyline; Class 1, St. Elizabeth.
Spring sports, including baseball, are postponed until April 6 at the earliest.