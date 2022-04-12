Sheffield's blast sparks Westminster to Metro League win over John Burroughs

LADUE — He had seen him all summer long as they both wore the blue of the St. Louis Gamers, so Jeremy Sheffield had an idea of what to expect when he dug into the batter's box Tuesday.

Now on opposite sides of the field, the Westminster senior knew what John Burroughs' John Butka was going to do on the next pitch.

"I know he likes to lull some people to sleep and sneak a fastball by," Sheffield said. "He got me out front with that change, so I knew he had to come back with that speed. I was fortunate enough to stick my bat out there."

Sheffield blasted one over the right-field fence to set the tone as Westminster held off a late surge for a 4-3 victory in a Metro Conference baseball game against the Bombers at John Burroughs School.

"I thought we competed for seven innings — something I don't believe we've done all year," Westminster coach Dan Petke said. "We competed on the mound, competed on defense and got the job done. I was really happy with that."

Westminster (8-8 overall, 3-0 Metro League) picked up its ninth win over its conference rival in the last 10 meetings.

After John Burroughs (11-2, 2-1) snapped a 17-game losing streak to the Wildcats last season, there was already motivation for Sheffield when he stepped to the plate in the first inning.

Having a friend opposing him just added fuel to the fire.

"Having a friend on the mound was just an extra chip on my shoulder to go out there and get it," Sheffield said.

After whiffing at a changeup in the dirt, the future Georgetown Hoya crushed the 1-2 pitch over the opposite field to give his friend his first earned run on the season.

The Wildcats managed to bang out seven hits in the first four innings and plated four runs before Butka managed to wrangle control of the Westminster's offense.

Butka went the distance for John Burroughs, striking out six and giving up four runs on eight hits.

Just as masterful on the mound was Westminster starter Noah Leingang who muzzled the John Burroughs' potent offense.

The Maryville University recruit went 5 1-3 innings, giving up one unearned run on three hits and striking out 10.

"All three pitches were really working today," Leingang said. "We lost conference to them last year so this game meant something to us. Jeremy sparked us in that first inning and that set the confidence all around."

Nearing the pitch limit, Petke pulled his starter in the sixth inning.

"I know he looked good all game," Petke said. "I knew he could have gone more, but we didn't want to overdo it."

After six days of rainouts and delays, the offense for the Bombers took a while to find some traction.

"It's been a while since we've seen live pitching with all the rain," John Burroughs coach Scott Deken said. "You can't try to simulate, but there's nothing like live pitching."

John Burroughs' offense found its rhythm later in the game when sophomore outfielder Griffin Barnett sent a smash to the deepest part of centerfield that cut the Westminster lead to 4-3 late in the game.

But it wasn't enough as Sheffield came on in relief in the seventh inning and slammed the door shut.

