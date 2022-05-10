Simpson, Meyer help Pacific secure Four Rivers crown with win over Union

PACIFIC — Ethan Simpson took a fastball right in the back.

The Pacific High junior infielder thoroughly enjoyed the third inning plunking during Tuesday's battle with rival Union.

"Didn't feel a thing," Simpson said.

Simpson responded two innings later with a run-scoring single that kick-started the Indians to a 3-2 win in the Four Rivers Conference baseball showdown at Pacific High.

The Indians (17-2 overall, 7-0 conference) claimed their first outright league title since 2016. They also handed the Wildcats (16-1, 5-1) their first loss of the season.

The Pacific players celebrated in grand fashion by dumping a water bucket over the head of coach Jeff Reed minutes after the triumph.

"This is something we've really wanted," said junior pitcher Jack Meyer, who improved to 5-1 with a nifty three-hitter. "We've been playing together for a long time."

Simpson and Meyer played key roles in one of the biggest wins in the long history of the program.

Meyer struck out eight and walked one in the 1-hour, 26-minute gem. He surrendered solo homers to Cooper Bailey and Gavin Mabe.

Simpson triggered a three-run outburst in the fifth inning with a run-scoring single off Union senior hurler Kaden Motley, who also gave up just three hits in suffering his first setback of the season.

The ultra-excited Simpson came to the plate in the fifth inning with a point to prove.

"Any time that guy has a shot at redemption, or something like that, he's the one I want up there," Reed said. "He's our sparkplug. In practice, if we're down a little bit, I'll start chewing on him and he reciprocates to the other (players)."

Simpson wore a look of determination after taking the pitch square in the back.

"That fueled him for the next at bat," Meyer said. "You know after that, he wanted to get a hit even more. And getting hit is what helped him get a hit."

Simpson's first-pitch, two-out single tied the game 1-1. Sophomore Ethan Broser followed with a run-scoring hit to put his team in front to stay. The Indians pushed across another run when Union botched the relay following Broser's single to left.

That play was important after Mabe brought the visitors to within 3-2 with a leadoff homer in the seventh.

"We had three or four pretty nice at-bats," Union coach Pat Rapert said. "That's about it. We really haven't been hitting the ball."

Pacific, which has won seven of eight following a loss to Vianney on April 12, made the most of its opportunities.

Junior Mason Snider began the winning rally by drawing a walk after falling behind 0-2 in the count. Matt Reincke moved him over with a perfect bunt and Carter Myers drew a free pass to set the stage for the back-to-back run-scoring hits by Simpson and Broser.

The contest was played before a larger than usual crowd. It featured strong pitching, clutch defense and timely hitting.

"It was a great game to play, we had fire in our stomachs," Simpson said.

Pacific is off to its best start since the 2010 team won its first 13 games on the way to a 20-2 record.

Reed likes the way his group is playing going into the Class 5 District 3 Tournament next week. Pacific is seeded fourth. Union has the third seed behind Westminster (1) and Parkway Central (2).

"We've probably got the deepest (pitching) staff that we've ever had," Reed said. "The thing is we have to score more runs. We're going to be facing some pretty good pitchers and we've got to be ready."

