Six small schools form new conference in Illinois

The new Gateway Metro Conference will be a comfortable fit for its six small schools from Illinois, but it also will have room to grow.
Forming the new league, which will begin play in fall 2022, are Alton Marquette, Father McGivney (Glen Carbon), Bunker Hill, Maryville Christian and Metro-East Lutheran (Edwardsville) high schools.
Christ Our Rock Lutheran, located in Centralia, also will be a member when the conference begins competition. Christ Our Rock Lutheran is completing its final year in the Midland Trail Conference.
The schools in the new conference have enrollments between 93 and 420, with Maryville Christian the smallest and Marquette the largest. Other enrollments, according to the Illinois High School Association website, are: Father McGivney (219), Bunker Hill (177), Metro-East Lutheran (176) and Christ Our Rock Lutheran (119).
Some of the schools in the Gateway Metro Conference were previously together in the disbanded Prairie State Conference. Three former Prairie State members departed at the end of the 2019-20 school year, with Nokomis and Mount Olive joining the MSM Conference and Wood River gaining membership in the Cahokia Conference.
"It started last winter," Father McGivney athletics director Jeff Oller said of discussions that led to the formation of the new league. "There was a lot of turnover happening in that (Prairie State) conference. We had schools leaving, so the schools that were (left) without conferences started talking about potential options.
"We got something together in the summer. We knew going into this year we were going to be doing a conference for fall sports (2022)."
Father McGivney, Alton Marquette, Bunker Hill, Metro-East Lutheran and Maryville Christian are competing as independents this school year. Having them associated in a league will provide benefits that aren't available as independents, including ease of scheduling.
"But I think the main thing is giving our kids more opportunities to be recognized, whether through conference championships or individual conference awards," Oller said. "That's always great. These schools, being similar-sized and (with their) location, it made sense."
Alton Marquette is the only football-playing school, although Bunker Hill is involved in a co-op with Staunton. Alton Marquette athletics director Brian Hoener said the Explorers are seeking to join a conference for football only, but until then will play as an independent.
"That's a whole separate challenge that we're actively pursuing," Hoener said.
"It's a difficult spot to be in to be a football independent. We're making as much headway as we can and calling as many people as we can. I can't project when that's going to be resolved or when we might find the right fit, but it's something we're doing on a daily basis to try to find."
Sports that will be played in the new league are boys and girls volleyball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls track and field and baseball. Anticipated sports additions in 2022-23 are boys and girls golf (fall) and softball (spring).
Oller said the conference came together quickly after talks between athletics directors advanced past the initial stages.
"Seeing that there was interest, it was a slow, gradual thing," he said. "It picked up a lot of momentum in the spring. We're excited it's happening."
In June, Father McGivney reached the Class 1A baseball state championship game.
Alton Marquette is a perennial state championship contender in boys soccer, winning Class 1A state titles in 2012 and 2017. Its girls soccer team won a Class 1A state title in 2010.
"Everybody showed interest and it fit the need for each school and athletic department, so it did come together quickly," Hoener said. "The athletic directors and the administrations at all the schools have been great to work with and seem very excited about putting something new together and giving us this opportunity."
Oller didn't rule out the possibility of adding teams in the future.
"We'll see where it goes from there, because there's always talk of potential expansion," he said. "There's interest in growing. We have some (other) schools in mind, potentially, but this is where we're starting right now and we're happy with where it's at."
Hoener said: "Conference growth is always something most athletic directors are looking at. If other schools came across our radar, we do have the opportunity for expansion. We view this as a great tipping-off point for our conference, but by no stretch of the imagination do we think this is just it. We hope to grow, we hope to expand and we hope to continue to be a strong, viable conference for years to come."