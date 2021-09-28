Six small schools form new conference in Illinois

Sports that will be played in the new league are boys and girls volleyball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls track and field and baseball. Anticipated sports additions in 2022-23 are boys and girls golf (fall) and softball (spring).

Oller said the conference came together quickly after talks between athletics directors advanced past the initial stages.

"Seeing that there was interest, it was a slow, gradual thing," he said. "It picked up a lot of momentum in the spring. We're excited it's happening."

In June, Father McGivney reached the Class 1A baseball state championship game.

Alton Marquette is a perennial state championship contender in boys soccer, winning Class 1A state titles in 2012 and 2017. Its girls soccer team won a Class 1A state title in 2010.

"Everybody showed interest and it fit the need for each school and athletic department, so it did come together quickly," Hoener said. "The athletic directors and the administrations at all the schools have been great to work with and seem very excited about putting something new together and giving us this opportunity."

Oller didn't rule out the possibility of adding teams in the future.