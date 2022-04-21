SLUH parlays new offensive approach into win over CBC

TOWN AND COUNTRY — The St. Louis University High baseball team has identified and adapted a new hitting approach of late.

The foundation revolves around less swings and misses and more contact.

And the results have been a welcome addition to a dangerous club as the stretch run of the season looms.

SLUH completed a regular-season series sweep of rival CBC with an 8-6 win on Thursday afternoon in a Metro Catholic Conference showdown at Mike Shannon Field.

Behind its new and improved approach at the plate, SLUH beat CBC for the second time in three days to sweep the regular season series for the first time since 2014.

Nick Heinlein and Parker Guthrie homered, and Andrew DuMont dazzled on the mound as the Jr. Bills won the for the seventh time in the last 10 games.

“We’re a whole new team now,” said Guthrie, a junior third baseman, who crushed a two-run homer to right-center field in the sixth inning to plate the final two runs of the game for the visitors.

SLUH (13-7, 2-2) struck first in its first turn at bat. Leadoff man Tommy Etling was down 0-2 and worked a leadoff walk. He eventually scored on an infield hit to push the visitors ahead 1-0.

The No. 5 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, the Cadets (14-8, 4-2) answered in the home half of the first. A pair of singles and two errors later handed the Cadets a 3-1 lead.

Each team scored a run in the second inning, including a solo homer off bat off Heinlein, but the Cadets held a 4-2 edge entering the fourth.

Trouble came knocking for the Cadets and senior starter Evan Margherita. The 6-foot-6 right-hander walked four hitters in the inning, including the first three he faced. Tack on two fielding errors, including a grounder that ricocheted off the glove of shortstop Nazzan Zanetello, and the Jr. Billikens plated four runs to grab a 6-4 lead. The visitors did not record a hit in the inning.

In fact, until the decisive sixth inning, SLUH had more runs (six) than hits (two).

“We’re at the bottom of the abyss right now,” CBC coach Mason Horne said. “But that’s part of the deal. We’re definitely struggling with some stuff right now. The biggest thing is, we’re just not throwing enough strikes. When you’re walking guys and giving free bases, it’s hard to win, especially in our conference, against that team.”

CBC pitchers issued a combined eight walks in the game. Margherita, who fell to 0-2, was pulled after 4 2/3 innings.

SLUH added some needed offensive cushion in the sixth, thanks in large part to the rocket off the bat of Guthrie.

“That’s been our identity when we’re on (our game),” Guthrie said. “But we definitely got the bats going more, which was big. I was looking for a good pitch to hit. I got one and hit it as hard as I could.”

DuMont, meanwhile, settled in after a rocky first inning. He induced a double play in the fourth and struck out the side on just 12 pitches in the fifth before picking up his third win of the season. DuMont worked six innings and needed 102 pitches.

Guthrie came on in relief in the seventh and recorded his second save of the season.

“Andrew adjusted and became a pitcher versus a thrower,” SLUH coach Ron Ramspott said. "It’s certainly a great feeling. The guys are on a high, and we’re playing well. We’re hitting our stride, and I hope it just continues.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.