South Central Athletics Association 2019 baseball all-conference:
Player of the year: IF Braden Spawr, sr., Valley Park
FIRST TEAM
P Fischer Rausch, sr., Valley Park
P Eliyah Reed, sr., Brentwood
C Ryan Mills, sr., Hancock
IF Zach Barton, sr., Maplewood-Richmond Heights
IF Dominic Copeland, jr., Valley Park
IF Justin Maloney, sr., Valley Park
IF Adam Stroup, sr., Hancock
OF Marco Mathon, jr., Brentwood
OF Jeramy Shaw, sr., Valley Park
OF Isaiah Wilson, sr., Hancock
UT Drew Hansel, jr., Valley Park
SECOND TEAM
P Luis Sanchez, jr., Valley Park
P Cashen Shranz, so., Maplewood-Richmond Heights
C Jordan Mitchell, jr., Brentwood
IF Travis Hulsey, sr., Hancock
IF Tommy Pratt, jr., Bayless
IF Ethan Schmitt, jr., Valley Park
IF Trey Watson, so., Brentwood
OF Trey Dittrich, sr., Hancock
OF Gabe Lawrence, sr., Brentwood
OF Michael Menley, sr., Valley Park
UT William Isaac, fr., Crossroads