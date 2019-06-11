Subscribe for 99¢

South Central Athletics Association 2019 baseball all-conference:

Player of the year: IF Braden Spawr, sr., Valley Park

FIRST TEAM

P Fischer Rausch, sr., Valley Park

P Eliyah Reed, sr., Brentwood

C Ryan Mills, sr., Hancock

IF Zach Barton, sr., Maplewood-Richmond Heights

IF Dominic Copeland, jr., Valley Park

IF Justin Maloney, sr., Valley Park

IF Adam Stroup, sr., Hancock

OF Marco Mathon, jr., Brentwood

OF Jeramy Shaw, sr., Valley Park

OF Isaiah Wilson, sr., Hancock

UT Drew Hansel, jr., Valley Park

SECOND TEAM

P Luis Sanchez, jr., Valley Park

P Cashen Shranz, so., Maplewood-Richmond Heights

C Jordan Mitchell, jr., Brentwood

IF Travis Hulsey, sr., Hancock

IF Tommy Pratt, jr., Bayless

IF Ethan Schmitt, jr., Valley Park

IF Trey Watson, so., Brentwood

OF Trey Dittrich, sr., Hancock

OF Gabe Lawrence, sr., Brentwood

OF Michael Menley, sr., Valley Park

UT William Isaac, fr., Crossroads

