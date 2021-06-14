Sowerwine helps Father McGivney turn the curve by reaching state semifinals

Sowerwine (7-1) went the distance. He struck out nine while allowing three hits, walking one and hitting three batters.

“He did not have his fastball today like he normally does, but he made a great adjustment, hitting his spots,” Deakos said. “The curveball was exceptional today and with his fastball he was changing speeds on it, moving locations. He was just keeping them all off balance.”

Peyton Clampitt gave up four runs in six innings for Camp Point Central (13-8). Clampitt (6-2) struck out 10, allowed five hits, walked five and hit two batters.

Sowerwine escaped a two-one, no-out situation in the third. He pounced quickly off the mound on a bunt attempt by Steven Miller, looked the runner back to third and threw the batter out with an off-balance throw to first for the second out. Sowerwine ended the threat by striking out Blake Eyler.

“I think everyone on the field could feel it (the momentum),” Sowerwine said. “Our dugout was going absolutely crazy and with all those kids in the dugout, you know it takes 24 people to win a ballgame, and you can certainly tell we had all 24 of them here today.”