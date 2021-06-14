Sowerwine helps Father McGivney turn the curve by reaching state semifinals

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Father McGivney senior Drew Sowerwine had to reach into his bag of tricks in the biggest start of this life Monday.
The right-hander’s fastball wasn’t at the level it usually is and was drawing hard contact early in the Griffins’ Class 1A super-sectional baseball game against Camp Point Central at Lincoln Land Community College.
“I knew they were going to hit the ball from beginning and so (catcher Luke Deakos) and I started throwing them some curveballs and they had a little bit more trouble with that,” Sowerwine said. “And it was a great game behind the plate called by Luke.”
Sowerwine used the old Uncle Charlie throughout to keep the Panthers’ batters off balance and the bender got him and the Griffins out of a couple potential game-changing jams in a 4-0 win.
Father McGivney (29-6), playing in just its second season, advanced to its first state semifinal and will play Newark (26-1) at 10 a.m. Thursday at Illinois State University in Normal.
“It was a two-year process,” Father McGivney coach Chris Erwin said referring to last season’s cancellation because of the coronavirus pandemic. “If last year doesn't happen, I'm not sure this happens. The hard work they put in and knowing how to change some things here and how we focus on attacking batters as a pitching staff. They believed in it, they worked for it and they achieved it today.”
Sowerwine (7-1) went the distance. He struck out nine while allowing three hits, walking one and hitting three batters.
“He did not have his fastball today like he normally does, but he made a great adjustment, hitting his spots,” Deakos said. “The curveball was exceptional today and with his fastball he was changing speeds on it, moving locations. He was just keeping them all off balance.”
Peyton Clampitt gave up four runs in six innings for Camp Point Central (13-8). Clampitt (6-2) struck out 10, allowed five hits, walked five and hit two batters.
Sowerwine escaped a two-one, no-out situation in the third. He pounced quickly off the mound on a bunt attempt by Steven Miller, looked the runner back to third and threw the batter out with an off-balance throw to first for the second out. Sowerwine ended the threat by striking out Blake Eyler.
“I think everyone on the field could feel it (the momentum),” Sowerwine said. “Our dugout was going absolutely crazy and with all those kids in the dugout, you know it takes 24 people to win a ballgame, and you can certainly tell we had all 24 of them here today.”
Sowerwine continued to frustrate Camp Point in the fifth by pitching around an error that loaded the bases with one out. The Culver-Stockton recruit induced a pop out by Miller and froze Eyler for strike three.
Sowerwine stranded eight Panthers on the basepaths.
“We had guys on,” Camp Point Central coach Jordan Tenhouse said. “We left a lot of guys on base, and we just needed that one more hit in a few different innings and just couldn't get it done. So, hats off to him on battling us.”
Sowerwine opened the scoring in the second with a single. He then stole second and advanced to third and scored on two pass balls. Jacob McKee followed with an RBI single to give Father McGivney a 2-0 lead.
The Griffins added to their lead without a hit in the bottom of the third. Gabe Smith and Sowerwine drew back-to-back walks and Smith eventually sprinted home on a wild pitch to give the Griffins a 3-0 lead.
“We thought maybe their freshman catcher would have a little difficulty back there because he's a freshman and that kid was throwing really hard,” Erwin said. “We talked about it in practice this morning at BP and it came to light for us.”
Austin Callovini’s RBI single added to the Father McGivney lead in the fourth.
“That kid was throwing it,” Callovini said. “I just got up in the box and I just took it right off the end of the bat and just a little blooper.”
Father McGivney has bigger goals than simply advancing to state.