The infielder helped guide the Tigers to their second consecutive 30-win campaign. A right-handed power hitter, Stearns led the Tigers with a .384 batting average and a .625 slugging percentage. He led the team with 43 RBI and five home runs. A third team All-Metro selection, Stearns also posted a 3-0 record on the mound with a .50 ERA in 14 innings pitched. In his limited pitching time, Stearns struck out 21.