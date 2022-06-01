Springfield Catholic overwhelms Valley Park in Class 3 semifinal

OZARK — Springfield Catholic junior pitcher Ben Smith got deeper and deeper into his groove as the game continued Wednesday.

That was the last person Valley Park's baseball team wanted to get into any sort of rhythm.

"We haven't faced anything like that all year," Valley Park coach Mike Menley said.

Smith, the Springfield Catholic ace, was dominant in an 11-0 victory against the Hawks in a Class 3 state semifinal at US Ballpark that ended in five innings by the 10-run rule.

The 6-foot-2 University of Missouri recruit went the distance. He struck out 11 batters and gave up two hits in the shutout.

"That's a really good team," Menley said. "What can you say? Tip your cap to them. They've got a really good pitcher that shut us down."

Springfield Catholic (18-10) will play either Lawson (21-4) or Tolton (16-3) in the Class 3 championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Fighting Irish are seeking their first state championship since winning the Class 3 title in 2014.

"I feel like it's been a couple of years coming, we've been knocking on that door," Springfield Catholic coach Courtney Spitz said. "We've been blessed with the prior groups that have put us in that position and we're just ecstatic."

Valley Park (19-5) is scheduled to play in the third-place game at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Hawks, who were playing their first state semifinal since 2017, had a 12-game win streak snapped.

"We've been on a roll for a while and haven't lost in a while," Menley said. "Once the game was over, there were a lot of defeated looks, but I wanted to stress to enjoy this ride.

"We're the best four in the state and let's try to get third place. Keep battling and keep your heads up."

Valley Park freshman Will Geary led off the game with a double in the top half of the first inning, but then Smith settled in.

"He had good junk," Geary said. "He threw that fastball well and was mixing it up well."

Smith's shutout came on the heels of a no-hitter in the Class 3 quarterfinal round against Fair Grove last week.

Senior David Rose was the only other Valley Park hitter to record a hit against Smith.

"That's a good ballclub over there," Spitz said of Valley Park. "Unfortunately for them, we had our best on the mound."

Hawks junior righty Isaiah Rose held the Fighting Irish offense in check for three innings, only giving up one hit and three unearned runs.

But the juggernaut that is the Springfield Catholic offense roared to life in the fourth. The Fighting Irish banged out five more hits and scored eight runs led by Cole Leonhart's triple in the inning before Smith closed out the game in the top half of the fifth.

It's the seventh time this season that the Fighting Irish have tallied double-digit runs.

The young Hawks also looked a little overwhelmed in the moment, committing five errors.

"I think we played a little intimidated and played a little too tense — too tight," Geary said.

