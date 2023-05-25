Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. CHARLES — The visiting Fulton High Hornets outlasted St. Charles West in Class 4 baseball quarterfinal action Thursday afternoon, coming away with a 12-9 victory.

With the win, the Hornets improved to 19-8 and advanced to take on John Burroughs (26-3) in the 4 p.m. semifinal Wednesday at Sky Bacon Stadium in Ozark, Mo. Springfield Catholic (20-7) and Excelsior Springs (28-12) will meet in the other semifinal at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, June 1, the championship game is at 7 p.m. and the third-place contest is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Burroughs beat visiting Kennett 4-0 in another quarterfinal Thursday.

The St. Charles West-Fulton contest had a little of everything. The Warriors, who lost the flip and were listed as visitors, applied plenty of pressure early and raced to a 4-0 lead.

After loading the bases and failing to score in the first, West (16-15) went up 1-0 in the second when Nathan Suess led off with a triple to left-center and scored on an error. Again, the Warriors had the bases loaded to end the inning.

“I felt like we were one big hit away from really putting the pressure on them,’’ West coach Nuru Allen said. “But that’s really been the story of our season. We had our chances, especially early in the ballgame, and just couldn’t get that one big hit to break things open.”

In the West third, the Warriors came up with three runs after two were out. Suess reached on an infield hit and moved up on back-to-back walks. West leadoff hitter Noah Gramling fouled off a number of pitches before being hit by pitch to drive in a run for a 2-0 lead.

The Warriors’ Karson Quinn followed with a base hit up the middle to stretch the lead to 4-0.

Fulton answered with four runs in the bottom of the third to even the score. After Gabriel DeFiley singled and Wyatt Wilfley walked, Ethan Burt lined a two-run double to the gap in right center. Burt came around to score on a pair of groundouts, with designated hitter Benjamin Leslie picking up the RBI.

After a Dusty Hagens’ single and a walk, Justin Case lined a single to left, driving in the tying run.

“Our starter, Dusty, was sick all night with food poisoning,’’ Fulton coach Jacob Lorentzen explained. “He grinded it out as best he could, but this one was a battle from start to finish. I know it got my heart pounding pretty good and probably ended up taking 10 years off my life.

“But our guys, they battle. Throughout the season, it’s been a team effort all the way. And we saw that again today. These guys, they stepped up when we needed them and we needed them to be able to beat another quality opponent.”

In the fifth, the Hornets grabbed the lead with a three-run outburst. With one out, Case singled up the middle. An out later, DeFiley hit a double to the gap in left-center, putting Fulton on top 5-4. After a hit batter, West lifted starter Brenan Goering for Rolen Moore.

Moore walked a pair, including Ethan Milius to force in a run. Jackson Meers took over on the mound and hit the first batter he faced, Benjamin Leslie, to force in another run for a 7-4 Fulton lead.

West battled back with a pair of runs in the sixth. After Barrett Disselhorst led off with a hit, Kyle Quinn doubled to put runners at second and third. Brady Kilker’s sacrifice fly made it 7-5. With two outs, Jrue Blassingame doubled into the left-field corner to cut the Fulton lead to 7-6.

But the Hornets answered with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth. Fulton’s Walker Gohring led off the inning with a double and moved to third when the Warriors misplayed a bunt. After loading the bases with a walk, the Hornets’ DeFiley lofted a fly ball to shallow center. No one advanced until the Warriors failed to control the relay throw to the plate. That allowed Gohring to trot home with his team’s eighth run.

An out later, Burt lined a two-run single up the middle, pushing the lead to 10-6. Milius and Leslie followed with run-scoring hits as the Hornets stretched their lead to 12-6 going into the seventh inning.

But West went down fighting. After loading the bases on two walks sandwiched around a Karson Quinn double, the Warriors got a two-run double to left from Disselhorst that made it 12-8. The Warriors added another run on a pair of hit by pitches — Blassingame picked up an RBI with the second one — but Fulton freshman pitcher Gage Tiffany battled to get the outs he needed to secure the Hornets’ 12-9 win.

“We hung in and that’s what you have to do at this time of year,’’ Lorentzen, the Fulton coach, said. “In games like this, it’s all about battling and refusing to give up. And that’s what we did.”

The Hornets got two hits and four RBI from Burt, their junior center fielder. Case and DeFiley each chipped in with two hits and an RBI. Leslie, the Fulton freshman DH, managed just one hit but managed to drive in three runs.

West got four hits and pair of RBI from Karson Quinn while Disselhorst came on strong with three late-game hits and a pair of RBI. Suess also had a two-hit game for the Warriors.

“Early on, we struggled to find our identity as a team, but we came together and started playing better lately,’’ West coach Allen said. “This was a group that battled and seeing it end the way it did, with all the missed opportunities today, it’s a tough one to swallow.

“But that’s baseball, right? We just came up a little short.”

The Warriors will graduate six seniors — Blassingame, Disselhorst, Kyle Quinn, Meers, Moore and Justin Caulk — and they’ll be missed.

“I really wish we could’ve pulled it out to give those guys a couple of more games,’’ Allen said. “They did a great job leading the way this year and throughout their careers.”

Class 4 quarterfinal, Fulton 12, St. Charles West 9